Known internationally for wowing audiences with his signature “New Weird Americana” sound from Coachella to Bonnaroo to the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series, dreamy acid-folk/indie-rock leader Devendra Barnhart melts minds (and hearts) with his varied and idiosyncratic performances—whether solo or, in the case of this Varsity show, with his full touring band kicked in. Saturday, November 2nd, 7 PM. 28.50–$67. —Paul Cajun

Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St, Minneapolis