Summer is sour season and the buzzworthy brewers at Venn are throwing their own little funk fest. Cosmosis features eight different sours (that’s a lot) broken up into two different flights, plus Don oishi kitchen food truck will be on hand to make sure you get some food during the day. Saturday, August 10th, Noon. Free to attend. —Art Humes

Venn Brewing Company, 3550 E 46th St Suite 140, MPLS; vennbrewing.com