Here’s another tradition: The Walker Art Center selects a notable local performer to curate a sampler of the best dance in MPLS + STP for the annual Choreographers Evening. The vibe of the program often depends on the taste of the chosen artists and fans of experimental dance and movement—and performative nudity!—will be thrilled by this year’s selections by trio SuperGroup. Saturday, November 30th, 4 PM + 7 PM. $25. —Hitara

Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis