The unsung Minnesota metal scene jumps right into the new year in a big way with a highly anticipated new full-length release, with a track even premiering at Decibel Magazine, from one of the best local practitioners of the dark metal arts, the furious Blackthorne. The release party also includes a set from legendary hardcore band HIVE and industrial noisemakers Burning and skull-crushing screamers Feral Light. Saturday, January 10th, 9:30 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

MOON PALACE BOOKS, 3032 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis

Related Posts

  • Helheim + Feral Light

    We're old enough to remember the days when internationally touring bands didn't have any trouble…

  • Burning Bridges

    Tragedy of tragedies! My favorite drinking bridge--the railroad bridge spanning the Mississippi between Franklin and…

  • Red Light Special

    One of the coolest shows of the week goes down on a Tuesday night, thanks…