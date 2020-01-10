The unsung Minnesota metal scene jumps right into the new year in a big way with a highly anticipated new full-length release, with a track even premiering at Decibel Magazine, from one of the best local practitioners of the dark metal arts, the furious Blackthorne. The release party also includes a set from legendary hardcore band HIVE and industrial noisemakers Burning and skull-crushing screamers Feral Light. Saturday, January 10th, 9:30 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

MOON PALACE BOOKS, 3032 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis