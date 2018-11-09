Dan Fowlds and James Irving, the talented twosome of LowRay, release their new full length album Friends and The Fakers at The Hook on Saturday, and thanks to their highly enjoyable 2017 debut EP Columbia and the lineup they’ve got opening the night, we could be more excited. It’s a who’s who of the local pop scene, with everyone from alt-rockers Porcupine (including Husker Dude Greg Norton), the throwback guitar slinging of Little Man, even Ryan and Pony from The Melismatics. We’re also surprised this one still has tickets left, act fast. Saturday, November 10th, 8 PM. $10 advance, $15 show. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com