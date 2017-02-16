Sarah White Presents: Queendom Come II

Some of the best hip-hop and neo-soul talent in MPLS + STPL takeover honey for tonight’s Queendom Come II; The all-female lineup includes live performances from Maria Isa, Sarah White, Destiny Roberts (check out her new album Moon Melanin Mami), Zed Kenzo from Milwaukee, and Dua Saleh, plus DJ sets from Keezy and Mica May. Along with the beats for dancing, there’s also a pop-up night market. 9 PM. $8. —Paul Cajun

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com