Samantha Fish + Ken Valdez

Guitar-playing powerhouse Samantha Fish already made a name for herself as an acclaimed blues musician (including accolades from legends Buddy Guy and Luther Dickinson!), but instead of staying her musical course, Fish went to Detroit last year to record a classic R&B and soul record. The resulting Chills & Fever is just as great as her previous work, and the mix of new music with her powerful stage delivery make for a must-see show at the intimate Cedar Cultural Center. Even better: Tonight blues mixologist and journeyman Ken Valdez opens. 7:30 PM. $15 advance, $18. —Paul Cajun

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thecedar.org