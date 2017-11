Sam Hoolihan: Silence With Sound

Check out some new homegrown cinema tonight when the Trylon and the Northern Exposure series screen some of Sam Hoolihan‘s 16mm films, including the very exciting “expanded cinema” collab with experimental composers/performers John Marks and Crystal Myslajek. 7 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org