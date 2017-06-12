Saints Tailgate Party: Able Seedhouse + Saint Dinette

Whether or not you actually go to the game—it’s going to be a nice night out, and you could even win tickets at this—Saint Dinette and Able Seedhouse team up for an excellent Saints pre-party down the street from the stadium. The beermakers at Able will bring five of their brews for you to try, including a BLK WLF Floats with Stout + Ice Cream, plus the fantastic Saint Dinette kitchen will feature a special ballpark menu. 5-9 PM. Free. —King Rojas

Saint Dinette, 261 5th St E, STPL; saintdinette.com