Saint Dinette Tailgating Party

Ugh, summer, don’t leave! Stay for . . . at least five more months! It’s your last chance to check out the super fun Saint(s) Dinette pre-game party before the baseball game, and tonight the cocktail creatives from Tattersall take over the hip bar to make drinks—even one that mixes Indeed Mexican Honey—and there’s a special tailgate-style menu, too. 5-9 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Saint Dinette, 261 5th St E, STPL; saintdinette.com