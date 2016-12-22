Sad Animal Facts Book Party

The combination of really messed up facts about animals—like that hamster wheels are incorrectly sized and often give hamsters arthritis and back problems—paired with author Brooke Barker‘s really cute illos of said animals makes Sad Animal Facts addictive reading. Tonight the book form of Sad Animal Facts makes its Minnesnowta debut at Five Watt thanks to Magers & Quinn, who will be hosting sad fact trivia and selling signed copies of the book. 7-9 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; fivewattcoffee.com