Rummage

Congrats to our ticket winners to Rummage, a night market-meets-rummage sale party from the folks that bring us The Beer Dabbler. You can join them Friday or Saturday in checking out an awesome selection of boutique retailers like Fjall Raven, Minny & Paul, Handsome Cycles, J.W. Hulme, Hazel & Rose, and many others selling their wares at special pop-up prices. And since the Beer Dabbler put it together, the shindig features live music from The Pines and Graveyard Club and more, craft beer, fair-inspired food, and even stuff for the kiddos at the West End Market of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Sept 29-30th, MN Fair Grounds. $8 advance, $10 door. —Amber Kaye

Minnesota State Fair Grounds, 1265 Snelling Ave N, STPL; mnstatefair.org