Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Robbie Robertson, Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey. They’re just a few of the major drivers of rock ‘n’ roll as we know it, although it’s less known that these artists are also Native American. The new documentary Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World, opening this weekend at The Uptown (can’t wait to see the puny marquee), collects everyone from Dan Auerbach to Taj Mahal to Tony Bennett to Slash, to talk about the rockers’ far-reaching musical influence and the sometimes career-ending politics of identifying as Native. Starts Friday, various showtimes. —Curt Stanski

Uptown Theater, 2906 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com