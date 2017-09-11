Royal Canoe + Little Scream + Mariah Mercedes

Speaking of international musical fun, a duo of out-of-town art rockers make a stop tonight at the 7th St Entry. Dance-friendly Canadians Royal Canoe, who’ve toured with Alt J and played Bonaroo, play out at the experimental edges of funk, even taking sounds from things like mic’d up water bottles and field recordings of whales. The similarly innovative and Canadian Little Scream, the rock project of Laurel Sprengelmeyer, also included fresh sounds into highly acclaimed music (that also includes the involvement of her creative partner, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry). Twincy’s own R&B crooner Mariah Mercedes opens. 7:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Ashlynn McKinney

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com