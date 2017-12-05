ROYAL BLOOD

Musician HALEY (fka Haley Bonar) and performer and activist Serita Colette have teamed up to curate ROYAL BLOOD, a new dance night that features “powerful wymyn in the dj scene whose reputation to elevate will make you sweat!” at Icehouse. Powerful, indeed: This month includes DJ sets from POLIÇA vocalist Channy Leaneagh and the multi-talented poet Miss Brit (of KFAI’s Wake Up Call, among many other things). It’s just the right remedy for the ice outside. 10 PM. $8. —Tracy Oxford

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com