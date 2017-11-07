ROYAL BLOOD

Musician HALEY (fka Haley Bonar) and performer and activist Serita Colette have teamed up to curate ROYAL BLOOD, a new dance night that features “powerful wymyn in the dj scene whose reputation to elevate will make you sweat!” at Icehouse. For this month’s installment, they’re bringing in the tremendous talent of DJ Andthatsbreon to help bring some much needed musical heat to the bar’s dance floor to combat the chill outside. 10 PM. $8. —Hank Stacks

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com