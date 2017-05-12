Rosalux Gallery 15 Year Anniversary Celebration

Even though it’s now one of the biggest parts of the MPLS + STPL art scene and has launched some of the careers of our area’s most recognizable artists, the long-running independent Rosalux gallery has also had the pleasure of managing “cars crashing through doors, buildings exploding, bricks thrown through windows, economic collapse” and so much more. Join a who’s who of the art scene at Rosalux’s 15 Year Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, revisit their highs and lows, and hear more about the upcoming special limited edition book chronicling the history of the gallery. And before you go, hear our interview with Rosalux’s Terrance Payne on the podcast. Saturday, 7 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Rosalux Gallery, 1400 NE Van Buren St #195, MPLS; rosaluxgallery.com