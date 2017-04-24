Rope

Murder! Classy mid-century outfits! Jimmy Stewart! The ongoing Hitchcock Festival sets up at the Riverview Theater with a one-off screening of the legendary director’s first technicolor film. Rope (1948) mixes Hitchcock’s paced approach to the macbre—a pre-dinner party murder that’s coyly revealed throughout the guests’ discussion—with his directorial excellence—the editing makes the film look like it’s in real time. 7 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, MPLS; riverviewtheater.com