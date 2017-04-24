Rope

Posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:05 am
Rope

Murder! Classy mid-century outfits! Jimmy Stewart! The ongoing Hitchcock Festival sets up at the Riverview Theater with a one-off screening of the legendary director’s first technicolor film. Rope (1948) mixes Hitchcock’s paced approach to the macbre—a pre-dinner party murder that’s coyly revealed throughout the guests’ discussion—with his directorial excellence—the editing makes the film look like it’s in real time. 7 PM. $8.Curt Stanski

The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, MPLS; riverviewtheater.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.