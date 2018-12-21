You can easily name the most popular run-of-the-mill Christmas movies—quote the lines and sing the songs from them, etc.—so why not jump on the new and exciting holiday film tradition from the Film Society of MSP? They’ve brought back their annual screening of Ronia: The Robber’s Daughter, the spellbinding Swedish fantasy flick starring a courageous young girl in the middle of rival robber clans, and it’s a perfect outing for anyone who needs a break from leg lamps and Vermont lodges. Saturday, December 22nd-Sunday, January 6th. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com