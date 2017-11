Romeo & Juliet

If you’ve never seen a staging of Shakespeare, fear not, lest faith turn to despair, there’s a few more showtimes this week to catch Glowing Ember‘s production of the Bard’s classic Romeo & Juliet—the star-crossed lovers are both men and the Lord and Lady Capulets are both women—at the Phoenix Theater. 7:30 PM. $10-20. —Hitara

Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; phoenixtheatermpls.org