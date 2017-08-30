Romantica at the Minnesota State Fair

We like to harp on the “Probably Should Go Get Together”, but there are definitely some cool things that happen at the Fair Grounds. No, we’re not talking about Usher, those tickets are at their cheapest $72! But local luminaries Romantica—a beloved MPLS + STPL band fronted by Ben Kyle that features a who’s who of the music scene that just released their very well received new album, Shadowlands—are performing for free at the West End both tonight and tomorrow night. (Check out our Quick Q+A with Kyle before you go.) 8 PM. Free with State Fair Entry. —Hank Stacks

Minnesota State Fair Grounds, 1265 Snelling Ave N, STPL; mnstatefair.org