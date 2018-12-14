We love a good schlocky throwback movie, no doubt. But we also get fired up—very fired up—for a top notch buzzworthy potential contemporary masterpiece in the making hitting theaters for the first time. That’s exactly what’s happening with Roma, a black and white love letter from director and writer Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men, Y Tu Mama Tambien) to the woman who raised him and the domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil of the 1970s in Mexico. If you have any hope of credibility in your “oh have you seen . . . ” discussions, find time in the next week to see this (before Aquaman). Friday, December 14th-Thursday, December 20th. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com