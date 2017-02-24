Rolling Thunder + Dead of the Night (aka Deathdream)

Look, even though it’s not going to be a Snowmaggedon Top 10 Worst Snows of All Time weekend, it’s still going to feel like a great wintry time to cozy up in a warm little theater and expand your grindhouse classics knowledge. Blessed are The Cult Film Collective for helping make the screenings of Rolling Thunder and Dead of the Night happen this weekend at the Trylon. Both of these under-the-rader horror films feature massive cult film connections—Rolling Thunder was written by Paul Schrader (who also wrote Taxi Driver!) and has a very young Tommy Lee Jones, and Dead of the Night was directed by Bob Clark of Porky’s fame and is the first film for special effects master Tom Savini! They’re not quite as scary as three new feet of snow, maybe more bloody, but much more enjoyable. Friday-Sunday, various times. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org