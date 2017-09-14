Rockabilly & Rye: DJ Night

Posted on September 14, 2017 at 5:00 am
dalton wade

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to belly up to the bar at whiskey bar Dalton & Wade, here’s your chance. The new hip spot has over 200 whiskies available (with drink specials to boot) and there will be just as many, if not more, rockabilly, blues, and classic country albums going into rotation records for your listening and sippin’ pleasure thanks to Hymie’s Records. 9 PM. Free.Kellie A. Lynch 

Dalton and Wade, 323 N. Washington Ave, MPLS; daltonandwadempls.com

