Posted on December 30, 2016 at 5:00 am
Some the best rock ‘n’ roll bands in Twincy test the foundations of the firehouse home of the new The Hook & Ladder Lounge in the former Patrick’s Cabaret space. Hometown heroes Eleganza! plays with Dave Randall‘s throwback garage band The Boot R&B and The Fret Rattles, who recently put out one of the most high octane albums of the year. Added bonus: Between bands, Rearranging The Furniture will be playing in The Lounge part of the venue. 8 PM. $6. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com

