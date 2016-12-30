Rock & Roll Booga Booga!!

Some the best rock ‘n’ roll bands in Twincy test the foundations of the firehouse home of the new The Hook & Ladder Lounge in the former Patrick’s Cabaret space. Hometown heroes Eleganza! plays with Dave Randall‘s throwback garage band The Boot R&B and The Fret Rattles, who recently put out one of the most high octane albums of the year. Added bonus: Between bands, Rearranging The Furniture will be playing in The Lounge part of the venue. 8 PM. $6. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com