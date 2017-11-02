Rock N Roll High School w/ Marky Ramone + PJ Soles Live

The game for local film screenings has become so elevated—Robocop with a live music set by a Robocop hardcore band, a sold out all-night Friday the 13th marathon with an appearance by a guy in the movies, the new Rachel Leigh Cook film with RLC doing a Q&A afterwards!—it’s just fantastic. Take tonight: We had to actually confirm that there will be some tickets available at the door because the advance tickets sold so quickly, but thanks to the Twin Cities Psychotrons and Crypticon (go to Crypticon!) you can in fact see the Ramones on the big screen (in 35mm) in true cult classic Rock N Roll High School and then see a live set and in-person interview with Marky Ramone and PJ Soles after the screening. Incredible. Get there very early to grab a ticket, it’s going to be a very memorable night of rockin’ film. 8 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com