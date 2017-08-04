Rock ‘n’ Roll Farmers Market

Now this is more like it! While we’ve been thinking local farmers markets should a little bolder, we hadn’t even considered a market that more of a Rock ‘n’ Roll circus! Along with the music from Flashlight Vinyl, the record store’s parking lot will be full of food offerings from Frank & Ernest Markets, the wares of the Minneapolis Craft Market, tickets and merch from First Avenue, even entertainment from Minnsky Theater. Saturday, 10 AM-3 PM. Free. —Tawrny Hals-Ingelstead

Flashlight Vinyl, 1519 Central Ave NE, MPLS; flashlightvinyl.com