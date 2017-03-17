Rock Hard Burlesque

The last time we saw dark and greasy blues band Liquor Beats Winter, their singer took his shirt off and started rubbing his nipples on the side room window at Grumpy’s. If that doesn’t make them a perfect fit for a burleque show, we don’t know what would. The band, their slithering sounds, and their punk sensibilities will provide the live backing for the late night performances from Elektra Cute, Musette the Mistress of Mischief, and the dynamic circus act, Pistol Prudence and Kitson Sass on lrya at Icehouse. 11 PM. $8 advance, $10 showtime. —Paul O’Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com