Robocop 35mm Screening + Costume Contest

The glut of throwback and B-movie screenings in Twincy:FilmTown™ has forced screeners to up their games, either selection or presentation wise, and it has been fantastic for film fans. For example, on Saturday the Psychotrons present the franchise-launching film adaptation of Frank Miller’s incredibly accurate prediction of corporations taking over America, Robocop, but do it with a costume contest that includes both best and worst(!) costumes. Plus a set from local Robocop-themed hardcore punks(!!) MURF. Saturday, 8 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com