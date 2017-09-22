Robocop 35mm Screening + Costume Contest

Posted on September 22, 2017 at 5:05 am
robocop

The glut of throwback and B-movie screenings in Twincy:FilmTown™ has forced screeners to up their games, either selection or presentation wise, and it has been fantastic for film fans. For example, on Saturday the Psychotrons present the franchise-launching film adaptation of Frank Miller’s incredibly accurate prediction of corporations taking over America, Robocop, but do it with a costume contest that includes both best and worst(!) costumes. Plus a set from local Robocop-themed hardcore punks(!!) MURFSaturday, 8 PM. $10.Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com

