Ritual Print Co Flash Tattoo Fundraiser

It’s a big party at BlackEnd Tattoo Ateliér when the shop teams up with screen printers Ritual Print Co. for a party to help upgrade Ritual’s shop. Along with flash tattoo selections from BlackEnd and Tailorbird Tattoo, there’s live t-shirt printing (which you might have caught, btw, at the big Lord Humungus Halloween party at Modist Brewing), prizes, even from Sssdude-Nutz! Swing by to check it out, you’ll likely go home with something (devil cat!). 6-10 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

BlackEnd Tattoo Ateliér, 3742 23rd Ave S, MPLS; blackendtattoo.com