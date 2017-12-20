Ripper (Residency) + Tyte Jeff + Josh Harmony & Co

The fast and furious Ripper have been spending the month of December spreading the best gift they can give—High octane rock ‘n’ roll! For free!—and tonight they’re joined by Jeff Allen (formerly of the beloved Plastic Constellations) up-tempo and melodic band Tyte Jeff (speaking of fun song titles, “From the Mouths of Major Babes”!) and talented Josh Harmony & Co.. We’re big fans of Harmony’s older tunes like “Death Don’t Have No Mercy” as much as his newer rock pop like RollerCoaster, so we’ll see you there early to catch all the acts. 9 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; nomadpub.com