Riot Act Reading Series

The most dangerous reading series in MPLS + STPL makes it’s return to Dead Media and to the record and cassette store’s new location. Along with the ultra-talented lineup of Darci Schmmer, Adri Mehra, Laura Brandenburg, incomparable comedic genius Mary Mack, and the evening will be MC5’d by the punk rock poet Paul D. Dickinson. “No Cover No Mercy”! Tuesday, 7 PM. Free. —Laura Logan

Dead Media, 3330 E 25th St, MPLS; dead-media.org