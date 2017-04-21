Riding Shotgun: Women Write About Their Mothers

As if celebrated writers discussing the general relationship between a woman and her mother wasn’t replete enough, the contributors to Riding Shotgun: Women Write About Their Mothers talking about their specific mothers sounds even better: There’s a mom who dodged hand grenades on her wedding day, a mom who runs a road construction company, a single mom with five kids, a farm-to-farm cosmetics saleswoman, and more. Saturday, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com