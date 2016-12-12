Richard Moody’s 26th Annual Holiday Party

Local personality, man-about-town, and friendly face Richard Moody hosts his 26th annual holiday party tonight at Urban Eatery, and what more gorgeous time of year to be viewing frozen Lake Bde Maka Ska through the sheen of holiday lights and fancy cocktails. Bring an unwrapped toy for children or teens to donate to the Hallie Q Brown and Sabathani’s Horizon Youth Program and enjoy performances by Esera Tuaolo and Jamison Murphy while you mingle with other local notables. 6-10 PM. Free. —Eric Huntington-Cates

Urban Eatery, 2730 W Lake St, MPLS; myurbaneatery.com