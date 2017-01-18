RHINO Poetry 40th Anniversary Reading

January 18, 2017
rhino poetry

In the past forty years that collective The Poetry Forum, Inc. has been putting out work, their outlet publication of RHINO Poetry has grown into a regionally and nationally recognized must-read. Celebrate their long-standing in the national literature scene tonight at Magers & Quinn with readings from award-winning writers and educators like Rachel Moritz, Heidi Czerwiec, and more. 7-8 PM. Free.Tom Filleson-Sundberg

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com

