RHINO Poetry 40th Anniversary Reading

In the past forty years that collective The Poetry Forum, Inc. has been putting out work, their outlet publication of RHINO Poetry has grown into a regionally and nationally recognized must-read. Celebrate their long-standing in the national literature scene tonight at Magers & Quinn with readings from award-winning writers and educators like Rachel Moritz, Heidi Czerwiec, and more. 7-8 PM. Free. —Tom Filleson-Sundberg

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com