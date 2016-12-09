Revive: A Day Of Yoga, Meditation & Self-Care

Our heads are exploding over here. First, we did not know that we were even allowed to combine yoga and wine. Maybe it’s the prospect of a hiccupy wobbling eagle pose or a pukey shoulder inversion that’s kept us away? Whatever the cause, many of us have faced the “yoga or happy hour?” dilemma after a long work day. Second, the genius gals at Curious Incidents have added extra incentive, which we already didn’t need: The spa day is at The New Vic Mansion Bed and Breakfast. The remodeled venue plays host to a day of yoga, live music, healthy snacks, meditative art, and artisan wines from Solo Vino. Did you catch the mansion part? It’s everything you could want in day of exciting self-care without your therapist being on the clock! Sunday, 1-4 PM. $10 GA, $15 to secure yoga spot. —Erin Huntington-Kates

The New Victorian Mansion Bed & Breakfast, 325 Dayton Ave, STPL; newvicbb.com