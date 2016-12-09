Revive: A Day Of Yoga, Meditation & Self-Care
Our heads are exploding over here. First, we did not know that we were even allowed to combine yoga and wine. Maybe it’s the prospect of a hiccupy wobbling eagle pose or a pukey shoulder inversion that’s kept us away? Whatever the cause, many of us have faced the “yoga or happy hour?” dilemma after a long work day. Second, the genius gals at Curious Incidents have added extra incentive, which we already didn’t need: The spa day is at The New Vic Mansion Bed and Breakfast. The remodeled venue plays host to a day of yoga, live music, healthy snacks, meditative art, and artisan wines from Solo Vino. Did you catch the mansion part? It’s everything you could want in day of exciting self-care without your therapist being on the clock! Sunday, 1-4 PM. $10 GA, $15 to secure yoga spot. —Erin Huntington-Kates
The New Victorian Mansion Bed & Breakfast, 325 Dayton Ave, STPL; newvicbb.com
Meditation is one of the most important habits that I’ve ever picked up in my life. It has helped me with my anxiety and overcoming them. It’s weird though because you’re really not doing anything when you meditate. You’re going to feel like it’s a complete waste of time, when it’s not. It’s a really powerful thing and anyone can start right this moment.
All you need to do is find a place to sit, close your eyes, relax, and do nothing but focusing on your breathing. Count to them by following you breath..breath in – 1, breath out – 2, and etc. Restart once your get to 10. If your mind wanders, gently go back to counting your breath.
If you have issues with concentration, I recommend this article that will definitely help you (it helped me!)
http://societyofzen.com/concentration-meditation/
Good luck to anyone who reads this!