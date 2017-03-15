Restaurants Rising: Fundraiser For Immigrant Law Center of MN

There’s a good chance, especially if you read this newsletter, that you were going to get your dinner from a restaurant tonight. It’s your lifestyle, we know. And there’s a lot of good places to eat, why wouldn’t you? But before you finalize plans with your friends, check the sizable list of restaurants that will be pledging a percent of their sales to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota (ILCM), an organization that provides legal representation for low-income immigrants and refugees and education and advocacy with diverse communities throughout Minnesota. See the list on the Facebook event and additional locations, and very poor trolling tbh, in the comments. Various locations. —Art Humes