Residual Kid + Tony Peachka + Colin Campbell & The Shackeltons

We’re basically obligated to fit in “the kids are alright” somewhere in here so let’s just put it at the front. The kids at Amsterdam tonight make really good Rock ‘n’ Roll, whether it’s the teens in Austin band Residual Kid (who crushed their opening spots on last year’s Dinosaur Jr. tour), or our own youthful locals Tony Peachka (four harmonious garage rockin’ ladies with fantastic Who is Tony Peachka??? t-shirts) and 2016 First Ave Best New Band that’s halfway between the ‘Mats and Motion City Soundtrack, Colin Campbell & The Shackeltons. 6:30 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Paul Cajun

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com