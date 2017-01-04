Residency: Andrew Broder & People

A contemporary composer of sorts known for his work in indie band Fog, Andrew Broder kicks off his run of highly anticipated Wednesday night shows with some equally celebrated help from Kill the Vultures and a Channy Leneagh (of Polica) DJ set, plus some collab between Broder and Vultures’s Crescent Moon. Plus, at each show the stars are using their power for good—proceeds will be donated to Confederation for Somaili Community of MN. 8 PM. $6. —Ashlynn McKinney

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎