Residency: Aloha From Hell

If our editors knew what they were doing, they would’ve predicted that residencies continue to be a hot trend. Just in January we have the big Andrew Broder and friends shows at the Turf on the same nights as Chastity Brown sets up at Icehouse, and now on Thursdays all month we have Cramps tribute Aloha From Hell at Palmer’s. And we just as excited for them as those other Current mainstays. Tonight Aloha kicks (and screams) things off with New Rocket Union and DJ MO spinning some vinyl. 8 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

Palmer’s, 500 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; palmersbar.net