Reshaping Our World Film Series: A Stray

As we’ve mentioned, Wednesdays in July are for the weekly Reshaping Our World: Cinema Without Borders film festival from the partnership of Mizna and the Walker Art Center‘s Moving Images. Tonight’s kickoff film, Musa Syeed’s A Stray, stars a mostly local cast and follows a young Somali man down on his luck as he roams the streets of MPLS and befriends a stray dog; The feature is preceded by Rumee, a collection of documentary shorts that share refugee stories by emerging local voices in our Somali community. The screenings of films from Africa and the Middle East for Reshaping Our World are also a show of solidarity with the countries, and their residents there and here, subject to the continued (and continually unconstitutional) travel ban proposed by the President’s administration. 7:30 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org