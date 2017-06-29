Release Show: The Usual Things + Backup Plans

For polished pop-loving fans of Motion City Soundtrack and Dan Wilson, singer/songwriter Aaron Shekey and the rest The Usual Things release their new rich and jingle-filled album Backup Plans tonight at First Ave’s 7th St Entry. The new record—notably produced by Andy Thompson (Taylor Swift, Jeremy Messersmith)—combines their newly expanded and energetic sound with their still resonating everyday lyrics, an approach shared by The Modern Era and Candid Kid, who round out the release show’s awesome pop bill. 7 PM. $10. —Gavin Tardio

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com