Release Party: ECID + How To Fake Your Own Death

ECID‘s hip-hop flow is as funny as it is good—just watch him get into a bad romance with the reaper in his new great video for “Breaking Up With Death“—so it’s cause célèbre anytime he has new material up. And from what we’ve heard off of How to Fake Your Own Death, the follow-up to 2015’s top notch Pheromone Heavy, ECID’s album release show at the Triple Rock with other notable MCs like Carnage the Executioner and LA black rap-gaze group Moody Black and others is going to be one of the most entertaining nights of the weekend. Friday, 9 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com