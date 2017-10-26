Red Light Special

Two of the coolest DJs in MPLS + STPL, Devata Daun and (dude it’s) Rowsheen, once again team upbringing their Red Light Special dance back at the Kitty Cat Club. Along with the duo spinning old school and new R&B and hip-hop, they’ll be joined by extra-special guest, club beats wiz Frank Castle, and Pacify, a clothing brand focused on cultural diversity, gender equality, and self-love. Unlike other Red Light Specials that are free, tonight’s party has a $5 suggested donation that will go to help Roísín’s dad, who was in a serious bike accident and in bad condition at Regions Hospital. (If you can’t make it and still want to help, here’s the GoFundMe page.) 9:30 PM. $5 suggested donation. —Taylor Carik

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net