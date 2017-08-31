Red Light Special

Two of the coolest DJs in MPLS + STPL, Devata Daun and (dude it’s) Rowsheen, once again team upbringing their Red Light Special dance back at the Kitty Cat Club. Along with the duo spinning old school and new R&B and hip-hop, they’ll be joined by the posh digital sounds of Su Na and Pacify, a clothing brand focused on cultural diversity, gender equality, and self-love. 9:30 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net