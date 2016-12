Red Light Special #2

Decompress from the holiday—or start prepping for New Year’s, whichever—with three of the coolest DJs in MPLS + STPL. Rowsheen, Secrets fav Devata Daun, and Talia Knight will be playing (as you can infer from the night’s name) crazy, sexy, cool tracks while you get some Peers and Beers™ time. 9:30 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net