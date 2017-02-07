Red Light Special

One of the coolest shows of the week goes down on a Tuesday night, thanks to Devata Daun and Rowsheen bringing their Red Light Special back at the Kitty Cat Club. It’s not just a one-off either, they’ll be joined at tonight’s stop in ResidenCity™ by Keith Millions of Nightchain, the very cool art for Zuluzuluu’s Astral Beat Theories, and other similarly fresh dance nights. 9:30 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net