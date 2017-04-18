Red Kross + The Revenge Wedding + DJ Jake Rudh

Cult punk heroes that influenced many of the fastest 90s alt bands, Red Kross never really made the mainstream the way their devotees did. But whatever, their diverse discography still kicks ass, their members have played in other bands like the Circle Jerks, Black Flag, and Melvins, and their fans greet them as heroes when they come to town. See Red Kross and their wild devotees in action tonight at Amsterdam, with new local grease rockers The Revenge Wedding and DJ Jake Rudh taking a break from his normal New Wave to play some power pop and rock. 7 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —Paul Cajun

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com