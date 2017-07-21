Red Hot Art Festival 2017

One of the best—and honestly one of the most under-appreciated—gatherings of the summer, The Red Hot Art & Music Festival has been filling up Stevens Square with revelry for an incredible 16 years now. Over 100 local artists, including many we’ve featured, will pack themselves into the little park, and they’re joined by 20+ local bands and musicians, local food trucks, interactive games, and community organizations. The band lineup includes awesome acts like Elle PF, France Camp, Hidden Beach, and more. Saturday, Sunday. Free. —Jillian Finkelson

Steven’s Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave S, MPLS