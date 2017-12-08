Red Bull Sound Select Presents KELIS

There’s usually some hype for this Red Bull Sound Select shows, but December’s showcase with Kelis has its own kind of fervor—no we’re not going to use a “Milkshake” line, we’re bigger fans of “Bossy” and the newer “Bounce” anyway. To give the show that extra excitement, the packed stage will also feature up-and-coming masked MC Leikeli47 and Milk Queen of RuPaul’s RuPaul’s Drag Race mixed with fire emoji locals Flip Phone’s Genevee Ramona Love + Sasha R Cassadine and former GRRRL PRTY DJ Sophia Eris. Pro Tip: If you go, be sure to get there very very early to get in to the show and plan on hanging out in the Skyway for awhile until the show starts, but it will be worth it. Saturday, 8 PM. $5 with RSVP, $15 without. —Paul Cajun

Skyway Theater, 711 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; skywaytheater.com